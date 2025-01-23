Top girls prep performers from Jan. 16-21

Kennedy Walker had four points in two games for New Hampton from Jan. 16-21. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The last weekend in girls prep hockey had plenty to keep track of.

The usual suspects near the upper echelon of contenders picked up some blowout wins, be it Williston Northampton, Dexter Southfield, Loomis Chaffee and Nobles, among others.

Meanwhile, Berkshire, Choate, Tilton and Westminster had good weekends as they look to build momentum. Elsewhere, Deerfield and Phillips Exeter battled to a tight draw, while Tabor knocked off New Hampton in overtime.

After including last Wednesday, Jan. 15, in last week's top performers, we'll only take a look at the top performers from Thursday through Tuesday. So, Wednesday, Jan. 22, will factor into next week as we return to our usual Wednesday through Tuesday timeframe. Make sense?

Let's dive into the top performers in girls prep hockey from Jan. 16-21.