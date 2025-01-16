Top girls prep performers from Jan. 1-15

Chloe Obser had a hat trick and five points in Loomis Chafee's win at Kent. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's good to be back, isn't it?

The girls prep hockey landscape is back in full swing with the holiday tournaments and semester break firmly in the rearview.

There have been massive results to keep track of over the last two weeks, be it Dexter Southfield's comeback win over Nobles, New Hampton taking down BB&N, Cushing's wins over Rivers and Phillips Exeter and more. It's all led to plenty of standout performances across the region.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to help us select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let's dive into the top performers in girls prep hockey since Jan. 1.