Top girls prep performers from holiday tournaments

Brooke Schlutter had four goals in four games as Williston won the Harrington Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What a weekend it was in girls prep hockey.

The holiday tournaments certainly brought the action. You had Loomis Chaffee repeating as Patsy K. Odden Tournament champions, while Williston Northampton claimed its second title in three seasons at the Harrington Tournament. Meanwhile, Thayer won the Dexter Southfield Holiday Tournament, and Cushing took home some hardware at the Edward G. Watkins Invitational.

Each team had multiple players earning recognition this week, including some repeat top performers from previous weeks. Other top performers this week showed well in their respective holiday tournaments.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to help us select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let's dive into the top performers in girls prep hockey from the last week, Dec. 17-24.