Hannah Weyerhaeuser continued her productive season for BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We've hit the home stretch of the girls prep hockey season.

Every game matters that much more as all eyes turn to the race for the Elite 8 and seeding in the Large and Small School tournaments.

Several players below continued their strong seasons, coming through in the clutch for their teams. Meanwhile, others stepped up in key moments to lift their squads.

So, who stood out in the NEPSAC from Feb. 5-11?

Ler's dive in.