Dexter Southfield's Devon Moore had five points across two top-10 wins last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

With each passing week, the drama only intensifies around girls prep hockey.

Brackets will release in 17 days. As teams jockey for positioning in the playoff races, there's still a lot that can change.

There was no shortage of skaters and goalies rising to the occasion this past week, with some eye-popping performances to get to below.

As always, if you have updated statistics or a nominee for a top performer in a given week, please email me at [email protected].

Let's dive into the top girls prep performers from Feb. 4-10.