Top girls prep performers from Feb. 19-25

True Thompson was a huge factor in New Hampton's win over Dexter last week. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're almost there.It's the final week of the girls prep regular season. Soon enough, the brackets will be out, and it'll be a mad dash to crown some champions.

So, this also marks the final girls prep top performers of the regular season.

There were a ton of key matchups last week that had ramifications on seeding, be it teams playing spoiler, others coming through in key spots to solidify their spots and more. You had Thayer upsetting Nobles, Cushing picking up a big win over Deerfield, Dexter Southfield beating Cushing, Williston Northampton beating Loomis Chaffee, New Hampton handing Dexter its first loss of the year and much more.

At the end of it all, everything turned out to be more or less a wash in our top 10 rankings, as well as the current and projected playoff fields. Either way, there were still many high-end performances to unpack.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let’s dive in.