Top girls prep performers from Feb. 12-18

Morgan McGathey
Morgan McGathey broke Thayer's all-time goals record last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Just over a week remains in the girls prep regular season.

It's been a mad dash to the postseason, and plenty of teams and players had clutch performances in a week that saw several head-to-head matchups among top teams.

Among the highlights from the last week, you had Olivia Ferebee standing on her head in Williston Northampton's overtime win at Phillips Andover. Elsewhere, a pair of skaters at Lawrence Academy showed out with four-point outings in an upset of Thayer. Meanwhile, Thayer's Morgan McGathey (Braintree, Mass.) continued to etch her name into the record books.

As for the rest of the region? Here are the top girls prep performers from Feb. 12-18.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let’s dive in.

