It's coming down to the wire in girls prep.
Last week featured some big-time results with huge implications on playoff seeding. There will be even more over the final week and a half in the NEPSAC.
The common denominator to it all? Heroic performances.
There was hardly a shortage of gaudy point totals and clutch goaltending around the region over this latest stretch.
As always, if you have updated statistics or a nominee for a top performer in a given week, please email me at [email protected].
Let's dive into the top girls prep performers from Feb. 11-17.