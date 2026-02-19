Paige MacPhee led St. Paul's to two key wins last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's coming down to the wire in girls prep.

Last week featured some big-time results with huge implications on playoff seeding. There will be even more over the final week and a half in the NEPSAC.

The common denominator to it all? Heroic performances.

There was hardly a shortage of gaudy point totals and clutch goaltending around the region over this latest stretch.

As always, if you have updated statistics or a nominee for a top performer in a given week, please email me at [email protected].

Let's dive into the top girls prep performers from Feb. 11-17.