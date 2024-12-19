Top girls prep performers from Dec. 10-17

Nobles forward Gretta Hulbig was one of the top performers in girls prep hockey this past week. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey holiday tournaments kick off Thursday, so it's a perfect time to take a look at some of the top performers from the previous week.

There are some new names to keep track of this week, and some teams had multiple players turn heads this week. There are also some usual suspects in this week's top performers that we will likely see more of in our weekly highlights as the season progresses.

Among the names this week, you have some top scorers from Thayer and Groton as well as a high-flying Dexter Southfield defender.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to help us select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let’s dive into the top performers from Dec. 10-17.