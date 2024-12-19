New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Top girls prep performers from Dec. 10-17

Avatar photo
By

Nobles forward Gretta Hulbig was one of the top performers in girls prep hockey this past week.
Nobles forward Gretta Hulbig was one of the top performers in girls prep hockey this past week. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey holiday tournaments kick off Thursday, so it's a perfect time to take a look at some of the top performers from the previous week. 

There are some new names to keep track of this week, and some teams had multiple players turn heads this week. There are also some usual suspects in this week's top performers that we will likely see more of in our weekly highlights as the season progresses.

Among the names this week, you have some top scorers from Thayer and Groton as well as a high-flying Dexter Southfield defender.

A friendly reminder: attending every NEPSAC girls prep hockey game in New England is impossible, so we rely on reports from coaches, parents and social media accounts to help us select the performers in a given week. If you have a nominee, please email me at [email protected].

Let’s dive into the top performers from Dec. 10-17.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nobles

Full schedules, results for 2024 girls prep hockey holiday tournaments

The holiday season is here, and naturally, the prep hockey focus begins to shift toward the holiday tournaments. On Thursday, Dec. 19, the 41st annual…
Read More

Full schedules, results for 2024 boys prep hockey holiday tournaments

Don't wait until Dec. 19, 20 and 21 to do your holiday shopping. Not because the stores will be packed, but because that's the weekend…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: How the top 10 looks after a week of play

We're roughly one week into the boys MIAA hockey season. Some teams have played upwards of three games, while others won't be in action until…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter