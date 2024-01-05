Alex Pelletier leads Avon Old Farms in points through the first month of the season. (Avon Old Farms School)

When a new boys prep hockey season begins, one of the biggest storylines is always — who are the top performers?

A lot of the highest point-getters from the previous season graduated or moved on to junior hockey early, leaving room for a new crop of talent to set up shop at the top of the leaderboard.

That's exactly what's happened this season.

Through one-plus month, many new players are producing at high levels, as well as familiar faces from last season getting even better.

Let's dive into the top performers from the first month of the season (Nov. 18-Jan. 2).