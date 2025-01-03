Top boys prep performers from the first month of the season

Joe Salandra leads the region in points with 30. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One month has passed in the New England boys prep hockey season. It's been an interesting one so far.

The top 10 has consistently changed. Various new teams have risen to the top, while typical powerhouses have stumbled.

On an individual player level, many of the top producers are young, which reflects prep becoming a bit of a younger league than it used to be.

Many of the names in this story will be ones who will make an impact in hockey long after their prep school days.

Let's dive into the top performers from the first month of the season.