Carter Meyer put up 70 points for Rivers this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

That's a wrap. What a season it was.

The 2024-25 New England boys prep hockey season was one we'll remember fondly. For starters, new teams that aren't usually at the top of the rankings entered the postseason as top seeds (I'm looking at you, Deerfield, St. Mark's and kinda sorta Dexter Southfield).

Younger players had the most impact they've had in a long time. Prep transfers like Rian Chudzinski and Indiana Grossbard greatly impacted their new teams. While there wasn't a definitive best defenseman or goalie, several players made compelling cases.

Every week, we gather here to discuss the top performers from the previous week. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

Let's dive in — for one, final time.