Ryan Lucarelli is Canterbury's leader on offense. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We're into the dog days of the New England boys prep hockey season, but that doesn't mean things aren't interesting.

The hunt for the Elite 8 and postseason seeding is in full swing. Teams are jockeying for position as they take on their division rivals over the next bunch of weeks.

On an individual level, players are always fighting to produce so much that college coaches can't look away.

This week, various new names rose to the surface, which is always fun to see.

Let's dive in.