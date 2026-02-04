Evan Nee had a big week for St. Mark's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

A theme in this week's New England boys prep hockey top performers is big-time players stepping up for teams in the playoff hunt.

Three teams come to mind: St. Sebastian's, New Hampton and Winchendon. Those teams had top performers (and many honorable mentions) en route to weeks that either put them on the map or strengthened their reputations.

It's crunch time. Coming up big this time of year matters more. It will matter even more next week, and the week after that.

Here are the top performers from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

Let's dive in.