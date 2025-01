Zach Baker has broken out for Groton with 27 points in 16 games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Time is passing quickly in New England boys prep hockey. The season is on the verge of entering its final month.

There were some big-time matchups over the last week. At the same time, there were some big-time performances, too.

A handful of players continued high-end seasons, while others are just beginning to hit their stride, saving their best for the final month. That was evident in this week's Top Performers.

Let's dive in.