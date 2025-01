Billy MacAusland is averaging over two points per game this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It was another eventful week in New England boys prep hockey.

Some big names in the region had huge weeks. Ironically, all of those players are uncommitted, as they made strong pushes college coaches for a potential Division 1 commitment.

But some new names earned their way on here. That's always the fun of Top Performers.

Let's dive in.