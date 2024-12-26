New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Top boys prep performers from holiday tournaments

Avatar photo
By

Kyle O'Leary put up nine points last week. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England boys prep hockey holiday tournaments were this past weekend, giving fans the perfect lead-in to Christmas.

Various players posted performances to remember.

Along with the holiday tournaments, a handful of one-off games were played on Dec. 17 and throughout the weekend. Phillips Exeter and Governor's Academy had a heavyweight fight, which ended in a 7-6 win for the Big Red on Friday.

FULL RESULTS: How each holiday tournament played out

Let's dive into the top performers from the past week.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Top boys prep performers from holiday tournaments

The New England boys prep hockey holiday tournaments were last weekend, giving fans the perfect lead-in to Christmas. Various players posted performances to remember. Along…
Read More
Brooke Schlutter

Top girls prep performers from holiday tournaments

What a weekend it was in girls prep hockey. The holiday tournaments certainly brought the action. You had Loomis Chaffee repeating as Patsy K. Odden…
Read More

Despite significant roster turnover, Holderness is clicking faster than expected

It was a déjà vu weekend for Holderness. Head coach Alan Thompson’s team came out on top in the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament for the second…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter