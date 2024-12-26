Kyle O'Leary put up nine points last week. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England boys prep hockey holiday tournaments were this past weekend, giving fans the perfect lead-in to Christmas.

Various players posted performances to remember.

Along with the holiday tournaments, a handful of one-off games were played on Dec. 17 and throughout the weekend. Phillips Exeter and Governor's Academy had a heavyweight fight, which ended in a 7-6 win for the Big Red on Friday.

FULL RESULTS: How each holiday tournament played out

Let's dive into the top performers from the past week.