Carter Meyer (right) had 10 points this week, while Finn Sears had nine. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're well into February, which means games in New England boys prep hockey are getting even more important.

Kimball Union and Rivers moved up in our latest top 10. Along with those teams, however, a number of players had outstanding weeks.

Many of the names listed below are looked upon by their coaches to come up in big moments. Others broke out over the last seven days.

Let's dive in.