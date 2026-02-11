New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Top boys prep performers from Feb. 4-10

Avatar photo
By

Edouard Lord had a huge week for Phillips Andover. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The New England boys prep hockey brackets come out 19 days from now.

Teams know this, and you can see it with squads on the Elite 8 and Small/Large School playoff bubbles — they're putting everything into these final few weeks to make a push.

That's also clear with who some of the players are that are popping off.

I mentioned this last week, and it's true again: Many of the teams represented in this story are hanging onto playoff spots by a thread or are on the outside looking in.

Here are the top boys prep performers from Feb. 4-10.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nicole Sciarretta

20 local sophomores to know in 2026 women’s college hockey recruiting

Sophomore year is always a big one for women’s college hockey hopefuls. From summer showcases to the fall slate and the scholastic season, plenty of…
Read More

Top boys prep performers from Feb. 4-10

The New England boys prep hockey brackets come out 19 days from now. Teams know this, and you can see it with squads on the…
Read More

Rhode Island boys rankings: Evaluating the best teams for the home stretch

The home stretch of the season for Rhode Island boys’ hockey is upon us. The regular season ends on Feb. 21, with the postseason to…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter