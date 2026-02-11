Edouard Lord had a huge week for Phillips Andover. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The New England boys prep hockey brackets come out 19 days from now.

Teams know this, and you can see it with squads on the Elite 8 and Small/Large School playoff bubbles — they're putting everything into these final few weeks to make a push.

That's also clear with who some of the players are that are popping off.

I mentioned this last week, and it's true again: Many of the teams represented in this story are hanging onto playoff spots by a thread or are on the outside looking in.

Here are the top boys prep performers from Feb. 4-10.

Let's dive in.