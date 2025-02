Danny Buckley leads St. George's in goals (22) and points (44). (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

One week remains in the New England boys prep hockey regular season. That means this is the last Top Performers of the regular season.

The last seven days were important ones for prep teams in the playoff hunt as they jockeyed for playoff seeding.

As we covered in the latest rankings, there's a new No. 1 team. To go along with that the Elite 8 seeding changed, as well as the Large and Small School playoffs.

Let's dive into the top performers from Feb. 19-25.