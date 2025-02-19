Gavin Fitzpatrick leads Phillips Exeter in points this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In my recent New England boys prep hockey rankings, I highlighted some of the upsets that took place over the last week, which shook up the top 10.

Many of the players most responsible for those upsets and big wins are highlighted below.

I have one other observation for you before we dive in.

This is a thought that's been stewing in my brain for awhile, but this is the week I'll finally say it: the Housatonic has the best goalies. It's a legitimate battle every week to pick the top goalie in the Housatonic because there are a plethora of strong netminders.

With that out of the way, let's dive in.