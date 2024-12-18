Robbie Daley celebrates after scoring against Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before the New England boys prep hockey holiday tournaments begin, it's a good time to take stock of the top performers from the previous week.

There are some new names here this week. Governor's Academy had an excellent week, a top scorer for St. Paul's got recognition and Tilton's goalie tandem had a week to remember.

At the same time, there are some similar names. Those pesky Rivers freshmen keep getting on here and a goalie from Phillips Andover is rolling.

Let's dive into the top performers from Dec. 10-17.