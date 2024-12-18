New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Top boys prep performers from Dec. 10-17

Avatar photo
By

Robbie Daley celebrates after scoring against Belmont Hill. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before the New England boys prep hockey holiday tournaments begin, it's a good time to take stock of the top performers from the previous week.

There are some new names here this week. Governor's Academy had an excellent week, a top scorer for St. Paul's got recognition and Tilton's goalie tandem had a week to remember.

At the same time, there are some similar names. Those pesky Rivers freshmen keep getting on here and a goalie from Phillips Andover is rolling.

Let's dive into the top performers from Dec. 10-17.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Flood-Marr Tournament

The Flood-Marr Tournament, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday, is typically one of the strongest New England boys prep holiday tournaments. But this season…
Read More

Top boys prep performers from Dec. 10-17

Before the New England boys prep hockey holiday tournaments begin, it's a good time to take stock of the top performers from the previous week.…
Read More
Tommy Saulnier

Full preview and schedule for 2024 Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

The annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament begins this week. It’s always one of the marquee events on the prep hockey calendar each season. From Friday…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter