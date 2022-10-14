Top 18U players from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

Ethan Gardula was a standout player this past weekend at the Beast Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — All of the top 18U teams in the region, besides South Kent, competed in the Beast Columbus Day Showcase over the course of the long weekend.

Most of the better games took place at Foxboro Sports Center with a few at Canton Ice House and Adelard Arena on the campus of Mount Saint Charles.

NHL scouts were in the rinks watching a select few players in this age division, who could hear their names called at the 2023 draft.

Below is a look at players who stood out to me this weekend, with a maximum of two players per team I watched getting a write up.