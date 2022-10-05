Top 16U players from Northeast Pack Showcase

Teddy Mutryn is an important player for the Junior Eagles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Mount Saint Charles hosted the first Northeast Pack showcase for 16U and 15 Only teams over the weekend at the school’s Adelard Arena.

In addition to the hosts, Bishop Kearney Selects, Boston Junior Eagles, Long Island Gulls, New Jersey Rockets and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite were present at the 16U division.

Games took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in front of a number of college coaches, junior scouts and NHLPA agents.

Below is a look at two standout players from each team at the 16U division: