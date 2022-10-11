New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Top 16U players from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

By

Cam Caron was one of the standout 16U players at the latest Beast Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. – A number of top 16U teams from New England, New York and New Jersey converged on the greater Boston area this past weekend for the Beast Columbus Day Showcase.

Most of the top games were held at the Canton Ice House, but the Rodman Arena, Foxboro Sports Center and Adelard Arena hosted key contests, as well.

Just based on how it worked out with the schedule, I attended more 15O and 18U games than 16U ones over the weekend.

However, I was able to take in a handful of contests and come up with three stars from the 16U division.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kimball Union: What to expect in boys prep hockey for 2022-23 season

After a great regular season with a record of 28-3-1 and 14-0 in the Lakes Region, Kimball Union earned the No. 1 seed in the…
Read More

Top 16U players from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

CANTON, Mass. – A number of top 16U teams from New England, New York and New Jersey converged on the greater Boston area this past…
Read More

Atlantic Hockey: Complete guide and preview for the 2022-23 season

The 20th edition of the Atlantic Hockey Association is sure to be a memorable one, with 10 teams vying for a conference title and a…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter