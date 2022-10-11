Top 16U players from Beast Columbus Day Showcase

Cam Caron was one of the standout 16U players at the latest Beast Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. – A number of top 16U teams from New England, New York and New Jersey converged on the greater Boston area this past weekend for the Beast Columbus Day Showcase.

Most of the top games were held at the Canton Ice House, but the Rodman Arena, Foxboro Sports Center and Adelard Arena hosted key contests, as well.

Just based on how it worked out with the schedule, I attended more 15O and 18U games than 16U ones over the weekend.

However, I was able to take in a handful of contests and come up with three stars from the 16U division.