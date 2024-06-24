New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Top 14 New England prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft

Avatar photo
By

Cole Eiserman
Cole Eiserman is a top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

For the second straight year, a local certainly will hear his name called in the first round of the NHL Draft.

It was Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) last June. It likely will be Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) this June.

Eiserman was a candidate to go No. 1 entering the 2023-24 season. Things are different now. Other prospects’ stocks soared over the winter. It’s looking more like Eiserman will be a late top-10 or early 11-20 pick.

But we’ve known Eiserman was going to go high for three years. What’s fascinating is the number of prospects behind him who had outstanding seasons and are likely to be selected in the draft.

The rankings have changed a lot throughout the past 12 months. As the draft, set for June 28-29 in Las Vegas, nears, here are our rankings of local prospects.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cole Eiserman

Top 14 New England prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft

For the second straight year, a local certainly will hear his name called in the first round of the NHL Draft. It was Will Smith…
Read More

Handing out the 2024 boys and girls prep hockey awards

It's been just over three months since the prep season ended. Kimball Union took home the boys Elite 8 title, while Nobles won the Elite…
Read More
Kimee Duplessis

Full-season? Split-season? Girls prep hockey tries to find a middle ground

The prep hockey landscape is continually evolving, be it in the boys or girls space around New England or other areas of the country. One…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter