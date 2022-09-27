Tony Amonte posted 155 wins over 12 seasons as bench boss at Thayer. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After 12 seasons, Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.) has left Thayer Academy for the NHL.

Amonte recently stepped down as head coach of the Tigers to become a scout for the Florida Panthers, according to both the school and Amonte.

The move comes after Thayer played to a record of 7-13-2 last season.

Amonte’s teams played to a record of 155-117-15-13 in his time at Thayer, while going to two NEPSAC finals and winning one in 2015-16 when the Tigers took down Westminster. That finals-winning team went 20-8-1-2 during the season.