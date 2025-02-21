Tom Resor to return for one more season as Nobles eyes rink upgrades

Tom Resor has guided Nobles to 11 NEPSAC titles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Tom Resor, the Nobles girls hockey head coach since 2000, will return for "at least" one more season behind the bench, he said this week.

Resor announced his retirement going into last season but decided to return as coach at the end of the year. He still retired from his full-time college counseling job at the school, shifting his focus fully to coaching.

"It's been so much fun this year, and my schedule has been a great thing to have," Resor said. "So, I decided to stay on and do it next year."

Nobles assistant coach Steve Cedorchuk will return as well. He has been on Resor's staff for 20 years and spent over 20 years as an assistant and head coach with Boston College's men's hockey program.

"We decided we're going to go back at it for at least one more year," Resor said.