Loomis Chaffee capped off a great year with a Large Schools title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For some teams, not making the Elite 8 might have been a crushing blow. For Loomis Chaffee, it might have been a blessing in disguise.

The chance for new life and a chance to win a championship was something the Pelicans and their 13 seniors couldn’t pass up.

“Our guys were excited for the postseason. We wanted to win the Large School tournament. I didn’t have to remotivate them. We might not have had that same confidence if we had snuck into the Elite 8,” said head coach J.R. Zavisza.