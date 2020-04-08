Title review: Arlington, Pope Francis cap shortened season with shared Super 8

Coach John Messuri's Arlington squad shared the Super 8 title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Better endings were certainly envisioned by Arlington and Pope Francis than being awarded co-champs of the MIAA Division 1A Super 8 after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the final.

However, both teams have a lot to be proud of. Arlington went undefeated in the Super 8 en route to winning the winner’s bracket. It was the second title for the Spy Ponders in four years after also winning in 2017.

“I’ve been coaching these kids for 10 years,” said Arlington head coach John Messuri, whose son, Anthony Messuri, was one of 13 seniors on the team. "They’re my adopted kids. It made it harder when things ended the way they did. I was so tight with this group of kids."