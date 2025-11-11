Tilton: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Hunter Marshall will be Tilton's starter this winter. (Jesse Wolfe/Tilton)

Tilton was one of the top breakout teams last winter, winning 19 games en route to securing the No. 4 seed in the Small School tournament.

The Rams can have it tough playing in the same division as Kimball Union and Holderness, who are typically two of the best teams in New England. But head coach Brooks McQuade has built a program that sustains itself with often older players.

McQuade's team had seven postgrads last season. Three of those were in the top five in points for Tilton. Senior Jeremy D'Souza also graduated. He ranked second on the team in points.

Replacing them will not be easy. But McQuade has assembled a team that should compete at an equally high level as last season.

"The guys that are coming back, they understand what it takes to be successful in prep hockey," McQuade said. "They know that consistency is hard. I'm excited about what we have to offer. I think this is a really good group that even if things are slow out of the gate, their attitudes will play a huge role as long as we stay positive and do a good job of making sure we know who we're playing and how we're going to prepare."