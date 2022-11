Loomis Chaffee ranks high in the preseason rankings. (Stan Godlewski Photography)

The battle for NEPSAC girls hockey supremacy gets more competitive as the game grows.

Last season Williston Northampton (Elite 8), Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Large School) and Rivers (Small School) emerged as champions after the tournaments in March.

Who will loft the trophies this time around?

With insight from the region’s coaches, here are New England Hockey Journal’s top 10 projections for the 2022-23 campaign.