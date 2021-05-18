Three Massachusetts standouts earn NTDP sweaters for 2021-22 season

New England Hockey Journal

Pope Francis ’05 forward Ryan Leonard will head to Plymouth, Mich. next season. (Wendy Harrington/Pope Francis Athletics)

Three Massachusetts residents have made USA Hockey’s NTDP U-17 team for the 2021-22 season, according to multiple sources.

St. Sebastian’s and Junior Eagles 16-U center Will Smith, Dexter Southfield and Junior Eagles 16-U right wing Will Vote, and Pope Francis and Springfield Rifles 15 Only right wing Ryan Leonard will all wear the red, white and blue with the NTDP for the next two seasons.

Smith, from Lexington, Mass., is considered one of the top forwards in the country at the ’05 age group. He’s been a longtime member of the Junior Eagles. A big power forward, Smith also has a finesse part of his game. His stick is elite, which allows him to finish and thread the needle to set up teammates. His habits away from the puck have gotten much better over the last year, making him a more complete player. Smith is committed to Northeastern for the 2023-24 season.

