Three dead, three hospitalized in Dennis Lynch Arena shooting at Rhode Island boys high school game

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Three people were killed, and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at Dennis Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., according to Pawtucket police chief Tina Goncalves.

When the police arrived on the scene at 2:28 p.m., two people, including the suspect, were already dead, Goncalves said. A third person later died from their injuries at the hospital. The three people in the hospital are in critical condition.

“It appears this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” Goncalves said. She wouldn’t release any names or say how the shooter was related to the family. The police aren’t looking for any other suspects.

Goncalves also confirmed that the police weren’t involved in the death of the suspect.

“It appears from a self-inflicted gun wound,” she said. “But we are going to investigate that fully.”

The shooting came during a game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley schools.

“I can’t imagine,” Pawtucket mayor Donald Grebien said. “Watching the people as they’re put on buses. It has to be traumatic to everybody. …We’re dealing with the families. We have a lot of our services, Family Services, the Non-Violence Institute, a lot of our partners — they’re all in there doing grief counseling.

“These are high school kids who were doing an event, they were playing with their families, watching a fun time, and it turned into this. So it’s going to be dramatic.”

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee released a statement this afternoon.

“We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as Rhode Island State Police who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved.”

The AHL’s Providence Bruins also released a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events at the High School Hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket today. While we wait for more details, we share our support with the community and commend the first responders for all their efforts.”

Goncalves confirmed that more information will be released later on Monday, and a press release will be put out once they’ve been able to speak to all witnesses.

