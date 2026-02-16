Three people were killed, and three others were hospitalized in a shooting at Dennis Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., according to Pawtucket police chief Tina Goncalves.
When the police arrived on the scene at 2:28 p.m., two people, including the suspect, were already dead, Goncalves said. A third person later died from their injuries at the hospital. The three people in the hospital are in critical condition.
“It appears this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” Goncalves said. She wouldn’t release any names or say how the shooter was related to the family. The police aren’t looking for any other suspects.
Goncalves also confirmed that the police weren’t involved in the death of the suspect.