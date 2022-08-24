Three Canadian newcomers to watch on the New England fall hockey circuit

Two-way center Liam Kilfoil starred for Mount St. Charles U-14 last season and now heads to Salisbury. (Mount St. Charles)

Each year, New England prep schools and split-season Midget teams attract top talent from across the continent, including north of the border. The 2022-23 season will be no different as a number of talented players will be converging on New England for the prep and split-season circuit.

With split-season teams set to hit the ice for the beginning of the fall season next Monday at the River Rats Jamboree and players reporting to school soon after, now is a good time to start looking at newcomers who will attract attention from college coaches.

There are a trio of Canadian-born forwards who will garner significant interest from college recruiters. Two of them aren’t necessarily new to the region, but they are new to the NEPSAC and split-season hockey. It will be another star-studded year of prep school and split-season hockey in New England. To kick off our preview coverage, here is a look at three Canadian 2007 birth-year players who will have plenty of eyes on them during the fall and winter.