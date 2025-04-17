From left: Rocco Pelosi, Stephen Cover and Maksim Yakub for Mount St. Charles. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Early in the fall, Brody Berard had an idea.

The Mount St. Charles defenseman was part of the core that won the 14U national championship in the spring of 2024. As the Mounties were approaching their 15O season, Berard wanted to make sure his team didn't forget what they accomplished a few months prior.

So, he hung up a photo of his team celebrating after winning the 14U national title in the locker room.

Rather than focus on the following season as a new one, the 15O Mount St. Charles team wanted to embrace a repeat.

"Pressure is inevitable," Mount St. Charles goalie Nathaniel Chizik said. "If you can't play with the pressure, then you can't really play."