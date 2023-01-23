Matt Brown is a big reason why BU is the No. 1 team in the region. (Kyle Prudhomme/BU Athletics)

It was a crazy weekend for the region’s Division 1 men’s college hockey teams, as six of New England Hockey Journal’s previous top-10 teams are coming off of at least one loss.

There is a new look as the New England Hockey Journal power rankings return this week, with two top-of-the-nation clubs trading places and a new team entering the fold.

The latest results in Hockey East allowed a new leader to emerge in the standings, one that has been sparked with consecutive league wins as of late. With the month of January coming to a close, the NCAA tournament picture will soon start to take a firmer shape.

Here is New England Hockey Journal’s latest look at the top teams in the region: