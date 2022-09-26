The two that got away from BC: Timmy Lovell and Harrison Roy

Timothy Lovell, left, and Harrison Roy are both Massachusetts kids who left Boston College for other opportunities.

Division 1 players from Massachusetts have Beanpot dreams hard-wired into their DNA.

One Bay Stater transferring out of BC is a rarity. Two in the same year is Halley’s Comet. But such was the case in the 2021 offseason, when classmates Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) and Harrison Roy (Lakeville, Mass.) jumped into the NCAA transfer portal, flying the Eagles’ nest for potentially greener pastures.

While Lovell went to Arizona State, Roy went to Lake Superior State in Michigan.

Despite sharing a locker room in both the USHL and college, their motives were as different as their playing styles. Defenseman Lovell split for the oldest reason in hockey — ice time — whereas centerman Roy abandoned his dream team for much more personal reasons.