Michael Callow had 21 goals and 40 points in 61 games for Muskegon in the USHL this season. (Muskegon Lumberjacks)

To stay or to go.

Those five words loom over the top players in New England prep school hockey every season. As the stats get gaudier and the attention becomes greater, players face a difficult decision: Stay at prep school or move on to the United States Hockey League?

It’s a big decision to step up into the premier junior hockey league — and college hockey feeder system — in the United States, and it’s rarely an easy one.

What makes the USHL so different from prep school hockey?