St. John's Prep won the MIAA D1 championship last spring. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With another Massachusetts high school season set to begin this weekend, teams across the state have aspirations of carrying a trophy off the ice at TD Garden in March.

Only one team can do so at the Division 1 level.

Defending champion St. John’s Prep looks primed to repeat. A couple of other Catholic Conference behemoths, Xaverian and Catholic Memorial, will be nipping on the Eagles’ heels.

While it’s hard to argue against a Catholic Conference team winning the ultimate prize come March, there are more than a handful of teams that can win, especially in the new single-elimination format, in its second season.

Here's the New England Hockey Journal preseason MIAA top 10.