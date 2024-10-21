New England Hockey Journal

‘The best is yet to come’: Why Kaiden Donia is such an intriguing prep prospect

Kaiden Donia looks poised for a big junior season with Groton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the reasons that Groton coach Bill Riley is excited about his team’s prospects for the upcoming season is a talented, veteran defense corps.

The Zebras’ top four blueliners are all juniors returning to the varsity level, including a leader with loads of potential in Kaiden Donia (Townsend, Mass.).

Donia, at 6-foot-5 and 183 pounds, has the frame, physical strength and power to make an impact. He has grown by leaps and bounds since his arrival on campus.

“He is certainly going to have a huge impact as a leader and a defensive stalwart for us. The sky’s the limit, I guess, is the short answer,” Riley said. “But I feel very lucky to say that he’s surrounded by some other really good defensemen. … (Our top four) might be as impactful as any core group in the league.”

