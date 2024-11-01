Tyler Russo is committed to Minnesota State. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As the Cushing boys’ hockey program begins a new era under coach Ryan Bourque this winter, its lofty aspirations aren’t changing.

Between his professional playing and coaching career, and most recently serving as assistant coach within the U.S. National Team Development Program, Bourque (Boxford, Mass.) brings a wealth of experience to the bench back at his high school alma mater.

It didn’t take the new coach long to discover that two of his best players and leaders reside on the blue line in seniors Tyler Russo (Hamilton, Mass.) and Ryland Randle, who were both major players on the second straight Penguins team that played for an Elite Eight title.

Simply, “they're the backbone of our team,” Bourque said.