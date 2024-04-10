Gunnarwolfe Fontaine had eight goals and 27 points in 36 games for Northeastern this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There's sure to be plenty of action at the Frozen Four this weekend.

Four of the best teams in the nation, including three of the four No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament, will take the ice in St. Paul, Minn., for a shot at glory.

There's plenty of New England representation, too, via Boston College and Boston University, who could meet in the national championship. Denver and Michigan will have plenty to say about that, though.

Elsewhere around the nation, there's already a ton of movement to keep track of with the bustling activity of the transfer portal. Some key skaters and goaltenders have entered the portal to survey their options for next season. Several teams and players have already pounced at new opportunities that beckon.

How's it affecting the programs around New England? Northeastern, for one, has been extremely busy in the portal.

Let's dive into the 10 most impactful transfer portal moves for New England teams, so far.