Thayer: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Senior captain Abby DeAnzeris will be pivotal to Thayer's success. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Thayer had its best season in program history last winter.

The Tigers set a new single-season high for wins, going 20-6-2 and nabbing the No. 1 seed in the Large School tournament. They ultimately fell to eventual runner-up No. 5 Tabor, 3-2, in overtime of the semifinals.

"We had a great season," said coach Michael Flynn, entering his second season at the helm. "We were in that top 10 all year and just kind of petered out with a couple of tough losses that, when you look back, you wish you had, but all in all, it was a really good season. I wish we had one more shot at that Tabor game."

Replicating last winter's success will be easier said than done. Thayer graduated four pillars from its forward group and lost a pair of key defenders to transfers. But a core foundation remains in place.

"I'm looking forward to it," Flynn said. "I think we're vastly different this year."