New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Ten from region named to NHL Central Scouting Futures List

By

Will Vote
Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) of the U.S. NTDP is on NHL Central Scouting's Futures List. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Ten players from New England were listed on the NHL Central Scouting Futures List when it came out recently.

The NHL’s official scouting service keeps tabs on prospective players for each year’s draft. It is the first of several installments of lists or rankings that NHL Central Scouting will publish throughout the year leading up to next summer’s 2023 draft.

Of the 10 players from New England, three skate for USA Hockey’s NTDP while the other seven played prep hockey during the 2021-22 season.

In addition to the 10 local players who earned recognition, 20 other prospects who skate in the region or are committed to area colleges made the list.

