Teddy Stiga’s golden goal caps off incredible World Juniors for locals

Teddy Stiga scored the overtime goal to beat Finland in the gold medal game. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Teddy Stiga got a step on a Finland defender and flew his way into USA Hockey history.

In overtime of the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship final, Stiga zipped down the right side and got a pass from defenseman Zeev Buium. He fumbled it for a quick second, recovered and scored, giving Team USA its second-straight WJC gold medal.

The Sudbury, Mass., native picked the perfect time for his first goal of the tournament. But he wasn't the only local to have a memorable performance.

Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.), who served as captain, won Tournament MVP. He was tied for second in the tournament in points with 10. The first-round pick of the Washington Capitals brought his normal dosage of goal-scoring, physicality and playing on the edge.