Aerin Frankel of the Boston Fleet will be the goalie for Team USA at the Olympics. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The quest for Olympic gold in women’s hockey is about to begin for the United States.

The Team USA roster is filled with New England natives and others with ties to the region.

Though Team USA fell short to Canada in Beijing in 2022, it appears to be the favorite for these Games in Milan/Cortina. The Americans are the reigning Women’s World Championship gold medalists and also swept Canada in a four-game Rivalry Series in the fall.

Action begins Thursday, with the U.S. squad competing against Czechia, Finland, Switzerland and Canada in Group A.

Here is the schedule:

Thurs, Feb. 5: vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA Network)

Sat. Feb. 7: vs. Finland, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA Network)

Mon. Feb. 9: vs. Switzerland, 10:40 ET (USA Network)

Tues. Feb. 10 vs. Canada, 2:10 p.m. (USA Network)

The medal round begins on Friday, Feb. 13.

Here is a look at the players from New England.