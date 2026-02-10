Matt Boldy has become a star with the Minnesota Wild. (Getty Images)

The United States enters the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in search of its first gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980.

And much like the team that produced Miracle on Ice, the latest iteration of Team USA features plenty of New England connections, including four natives of the region.

This Olympic tournament in Milan, Italy, comes with even greater excitement from the hockey world. It will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014, creating true best-on-best play. All nine players with local ties are first-time Olympians.

Action begins Thursday, with the U.S. squad competing against Germany, Latvia and Denmark in Group C.

Here is the schedule:

Thurs., Feb. 12: vs. Latvia, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sat., Feb. 14: vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sun., Feb. 15: vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA Network)

The playoff round is Tuesday, Feb. 17. The gold medal game is Sunday, Feb. 22.

Here is a look at the New Englanders.