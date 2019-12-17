Talking about the quiet genius of BC’s Jerry York

Hockey Hall of Famer Jerry York is known for being instructive as a coach. (Getty Images)

A discussion about the best programs in the history of college hockey would likely produce varied results, but there is no arguing with statistics when it comes to who is the best coach the game has ever seen:

Boston College’s Jerry York.

By far the college game’s winningest coach with 1,078 and counting, the Watertown, Mass., native led the Eagles to nine Hockey East championships, 10 league regular-season titles, 12 Frozen Fours and four national crowns. He has coached 22 teams to 25 wins or more and won more NCAA tournament games than any coach in history.

The list of accomplishments over a 48-year career goes on and on, and it grew just a bit longer last month with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.