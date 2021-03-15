Talent, depth key as No. 1-seeded Northeastern Huskies begin NCAA women’s tourney charge

Northeastern celebrates its 6-2 win over Providence for the Hockey East women's championship on March 6. (Getty Images)

On March 6 at Matthews Arena, the team that dominated Hockey East all season dominated again in its biggest game of the season. The Northeastern University Huskies (20-1-1) defeated the Providence College Friars, 6-2, to claim their fourth straight Hockey East championship and will enter the NCAA tournament on a 16-game win streak.

“It feels great, especially in a season as strange as this with all the sacrifices that the players had to make,” associate head coach Nick Carpenito said. “There’s social sacrifices, sacrifices that come with being a regular Division 1 athlete. Everything in the COVID world gets exacerbated. For them to be rewarded with a championship at the end of the day is that much more special.”

No. 1 Northeastern opens the NCAA tournament today against No. 8 Robert Morris (16-7-1) at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pa. The game will be streamed on NCAA.com and puck drop will be at 2 p.m. ET.